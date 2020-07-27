Alpha DC Fund has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% shareholding interest in Huizhou Bike Property, which is a fully-owned subsidiary of Country Garden Holdings. Huizhou Bike will own a greenfield data center development located in the Tonghu Smart City in Huizhou, Guangdong Province. Alpha DC Fund will invest approximately $213 million to acquire Huizhou Bike and to develop the data center. Country Garden will leverage the rich technical capabilities and experience of Keppel Data Centres and undertake the construction of the core and shell.

$213 million investment

Keppel Data Centres will also collaborate with Shenzhen Huateng Smart Technology to implement global best practices for data center operations. When fully developed, the data center will fit more than 6,000 high-density racks and have China Data Centre Class A GB-standard equivalent specifications. The data center will be developed in two phases and the expected gross floor area is 486,700 square feet. The first phase is expected to be completed in 2021 and the second one is planned for 2022. The data center site also has the potential to build up another 538,200 square feet.