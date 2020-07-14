AWS bought the 25020 Willard Road land for $73 million late last year. Now, Blue Ridge Group LLC is seeking approval to rezone 100.18 acres at the Chantilly site from mineral resource/heavy industry to planned development-general industry.

Near Dulles International Airport

The project is scheduled to be heard by the Loudoun County Planning Commission in late July. The site is located south of Dulles International Airport. Loudoun is around 18 million square feet of data center space, more than five million of which came online last year, according to the local government.

The rezoning application filed on behalf of AWS by DLA Piper LLP,