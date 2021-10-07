American Tower announced that it has closed its acquisition of DataSite, an owner-operator of data centers, adding two data center locations to its growing portfolio of world-class collocation facilities. As part of the acquisition, American Tower now maintains responsibility for all management and operations of DataSite’s facilities in Atlanta, Georgia and Orlando, Florida.

Access services across the DataSite network

The acquisition brings the total number of American Tower Data Centers to nine, including its entrance into Orlando and extending its current presence in Atlanta. Eric Watko, Vice President of Product Line Management for American Tower said:

“The acquisition of DataSite augments our Data Center portfolio. Since entering the data center market in 2019, we’ve been committed to meeting the growing demands of our customers by expanding critical connectivity services. These Metro Data Centers are critical to our edge strategy, as they contain the carrier hotel, providing interconnectivity access to internet exchanges and cloud services.”

The DataSite Data Center in Orlando is strategically located to complement the American Tower Edge Data Center in Jacksonville, opening additional connectivity avenues in Florida. Orlando also offers a vehicle for customers to conveniently connect to facilities in Miami that touch networks across Latin America. The DataSite Data Center in Atlanta, located in Marietta, provides an additional location for enterprise customers to extend their network with more connectivity options.

American Tower customers will be provided access to services across the DataSite network, including its dedicated internet access, carrier-neutral cross-connects, cloud ramps, and point-to-point data center connectivity and cloud options, including WAN and SD-WAN options.

See more Data Center News