American Tower expands its Metro Data Center at 55 Marietta in the heart of downtown Atlanta, with the acquisition of Cyber Wurx. This acquisition provides American Tower‘s customers a world-class collocation environment in one of the top data center markets in the U.S.

A total capacity of six MegaWatts

American Tower recently acquired the 16th-floor collocation space from Cyber Wurx, a privately held Atlanta-based technology company. The American Tower Metro Data Center now occupies four floors of 55 Marietta and has a total capacity of six MegaWatts (MW).

David Fox, Director of Business Development, U.S. Innovation for American Tower, said,

“The volume of enterprises connecting through Atlanta, including our Metro Data Center, has increased as the market has gained popularity. We’ve been committed to increasing capacity for our customers, so we can meet the demand for collocation while providing the same quality of service. We’re extremely pleased with the capabilities this acquisition provides for our customers.”

The acquisition gives the Metro Data Center an additional 17,000 square feet and two MW of power, which now totals nearly 62,000 square feet and six MW of power. A fiber conduit connects the 16th floor to the Metro Data Center’s dedicated Meet-Me-Area (MMA), which facilitates more than 2,000 cross-connects between tenants. Customers also have access to the American Tower Internet Exchange.

