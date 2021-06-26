American Tower announced that its Metro Data Center, located in downtown Atlanta, now has access to a nationwide network. American Tower is now offering Flexential‘s FlexAnywhere solution, an interconnection platform. It allows customers to connect to more than 250 networks, data centers, managed services, and leading cloud service providers.

National network of data centers

With access to Flexential’s platform, American Towers customers at recently expanded Metro Data Center, Atlanta can easily extend their networks easily. The private, secure network enables data to go directly to its destination faster. David Fox, Director of Business Development, U.S. Innovation for American Tower said,

“American Tower is committed to providing our customers with robust connectivity options. By introducing FlexAnywhere, we empower them with more opportunities to connect to their customers and critical applications, as well as provide them the peace of mind that comes with the ability to store data in multiple places. Our customers can now take advantage of the expertise and service our experienced Metro Data Center staff offer, while gaining the ability to connect to a nationwide network.”

