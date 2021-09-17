American Tower’s new Data Center Channel Partner program offers channel partners exclusive access to the American Tower Metro and Edge Data Centers for a distributed network architecture. American Tower has been offering data center services since 2019, beginning with one Metro Data Center in Atlanta.

New benefits for channel partners

The company opened six additional edge data centers in Atlanta, Georgia; Austin, Texas; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; Jacksonville, Florida; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

David Fox, Director of Business Development, American Tower, said,

“Our Channel Partner program is designed to best support enterprise customers with experienced and committed channel partners, providing the expertise and solutions that enable new business opportunities. To fully realize the potential of 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT), enterprises must move data processing closer to the edge, where the data is generated and consumed. Our program and Data Centers are well-positioned to help enterprises usher in the next generation of technological advances.”

The company aims to create new strategic relationships to support channel organizations with the American Tower Channel Partner program. The program offers channel partners three benefits:

New Business Opportunities: A simplified process to add a new solution complementary to existing offerings, without channel or product conflict.

Increased Revenue: Attractive margins and American Tower will work collaboratively to identify and close business quickly.

Dedicated Resources and Support: Robust support, sales enablement resources,, and market development fund opportunities to ensure channel partners success.

See more Data Center News