The American Tower Metro Data Center recently expanded its facility at 55 Marietta in downtown Atlanta. The addition brings nearly 20,000 square feet and two additional megawatts of capacity to the facility. American Tower recently fully integrated the data center, formerly Colo Atl, into the American Tower brand and announced the expansion, both of which demonstrate the company’s ongoing investment into the data center space and commitment to customers.

A total footprint of 44,500 square feet

With the completion of the expansion, the American Tower Metro Data Center now has a total footprint of ~44,500 square feet across the second, fifth and eighth floors.

David Fox, Director of Business Development, U.S. Innovation for American Tower, said,

“Expanding in the telecom hub of Atlanta gives us the opportunity to provide our customers with more power and capacity, giving them a vehicle to provide stronger connectivity options. Since acquiring our facility at 55 Marietta nearly two years ago, we’ve been committed to providing state-of-the-art collocation facilities in downtown Atlanta, and this expansion is the latest step we’ve taken to fulfill that promise.”

The added capacity brings the total capacity to four megawatts. Last year, additional improvements were completed, including renovations on the fifth floor, the addition of a new dedicated Meet-Me-Area, upgrades to the security and surveillance system, revamped workspaces on each floor for customers, and more.

