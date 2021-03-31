American Tower announced that its newest edge collocation facility in Pittsburgh is tenant-ready. American Tower strategically selected the second-largest city in Pennsylvania for the facility, which provides additional connectivity options to the variety of Pittsburgh-based industries.

Expanding the portfolio

Businesses across the Greater Pittsburgh area now have access to the American Tower Edge Data Center solution. The 360-square-foot American Tower Edge Data Center in Pittsburgh offers eight customer cabinets, 20 quarter-cabinet lockers, and three full cabinets, accommodating 23 customers.

Whitney Pesot, Product Manager, U.S. Innovation for American Tower, said,

“The vast combination of industries in the Pittsburgh area that requires increased network elasticity and lower latency make our newest facility an ideal location for an Edge Data Center. The increasing use of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices within the manufacturing and healthcare industries creates more demand for fast connectivity closer to the edge. The city’s emerging artificial intelligence and robotics industry will also heavily rely on the low-latency environment edge facilities provide.”

The multitenant Edge Data Center is centrally located to give customers convenient access to their IT infrastructure. Pittsburgh’s facility expands the American Tower portfolio to six Edge Data Centers strategically located across the nation.

