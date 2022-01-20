American Tower announced that Shamrock Consulting Group recently became the newest addition to its growing Channel Partner program. Shamrock Consulting has a lengthy history of sourcing technology solutions for enterprises, such as cloud, data center, wide area networks, and cybersecurity solutions. With this agreement, Shamrock gains access to innovative edge and metro collocation services in key markets across the U.S.

Strong and reliable connectivity

Shamrock Consulting and American Tower have already experienced mutual success, providing end-to-end technology solutions for a large, global Over The Top (OTT) services provider, with offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, London, and Cyprus. Through Shamrock Consulting, American Tower is providing collocation and cross-connects to the OTT provider at its Metro Data Center – Atlanta. The agreement provides the customer with an exceptional hosting environment, empowering them to deliver premium content to their global clientele on any device, at any time, anywhere in the world.

In the U.S. alone, 78% of consumers currently subscribe to a video-on-demand service. The revenue per user for streaming services is expected to reach $42 billion by 2025. OTT providers responsible for delivering content to the end-user will increasingly rely on the low-latency environments found at the edge and regional data centers, allowing viewers to access videos without delay.

Halle Shurland, Channel Sales Manager at American Tower said,

« Our Channel Partner program was strategically created to provide in-demand collocation services to a wider variety of customers who need them. As the popularity of streaming services rises, the demand for connectivity from OTT service providers will remain strong. We’re pleased our services can play a role in delivering entertainment to viewers worldwide »

