AMS-IX and Sify are expanding their footprint of internet exchanges in India. The new interconnection hubs are going to be located in Kolkata, Noida, Hyderabad, and Chennai. AMS-IX stated that India is one of the largest and fastest-growing markets for digital consumers and businesses in the world.

Kolkata, Noida, Hyderabad, and Chennai

AMS-IX and Sify aim to give content, application, and service providers wider options to interconnect with each other across the metros of India thereby optimizing latency and cost and significantly improving user experience. The new Internet Exchanges in Kolkata (AMS-IX Kolkata), Hyderabad (AMS-IX Hyderabad), Noida (AMS-IX Noida), and Chennai (AMS-IX Chennai) are expected to start operations in 2021.

All four exchanges will be built using the AMS-IX solution, allowing partners to rapidly set up and run Internet Exchanges. Internet Exchanges will allow users to connect and exchange traffic via dedicated ports with speeds of 1, 10, or 100 Gbps. Peter van Burgel, CEO, AMS-IX, said,

“Last couple of years we saw tremendous growth in India with traffic nearly doubling in a year time. By expanding to four new locations AMS-IX and Sify Technologies are delivering on their promise to bring high quality and value-for-money connectivity to the region.”

See more Data Center News