AMS-IX appointed Ruben van den Brink as CTO. In his new role, he will take the lead over the technical team and guide them in the digital transformation process of the company. According to the announcement, the company is automating many processes and is changing the way it supports the market. Ruben will play a pivotal role in the digital transformation process. He will start his new job in March, succeeding Henk Steenman who retired in December 2020.

Over ten years of experience

Ruben van den Brink has over ten years of experience in various senior management positions. Ruben started his career as an academic researcher in mathematics at the Radboud University in Nijmegen. He left the academic world in 2008 and started working for Technicolor, later Ericsson Broadcast Services. During that period, he held several key management positions, in the network, storage, and data center business units.

Before joining AMS-IX, he worked for 5 years at SURFnet, where he was Head of Network Services and advisor in the emerging field of Quantum Technology. Ruben van den Brink, CTO, AMS-IX, said,

“It is phenomenal to be part of an organization that plays such a fundamental role in the functioning of the Internet. I look forward to working with a team of proud professionals and be part of the future of the Internet.”

