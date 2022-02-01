AMS-IX expanding its EasyAccess footprint to maincubes data center in Schiphol-Rijk. The company’s customers who have a Point of Presence in the company’s AMS01 facility will be able to connect directly to AMS-IX via EasyAccess connection. EasyAccess is a cost-effective solution, allowing users to reduce latency and optimize their internet traffic routing.

Reduced latency

EasyAccess allows organizations to connect to AMS-IX Amsterdam easily. To be able to benefit from the service, users only need to have a physical network presence in one of the more than 200 EasyAccess enabled data centers.

It eliminates the requirement of having equipment in a location with an AMS-IX point of presence. The service bundles the price of the peering port with the transport to AMS-IX Amsterdam. maincubes stated that having the largest internet exchanges available in the company’s data center also enriches its Ecosystem and will be beneficial for customers and prospects. Aleksander Mitrov, Head of Product at AMS-IX said,

« We are very pleased with this expansion of our EasyAccess footprint. By enabling maincubes AMS01, located at the Schiphol-Rijk datacenter Campus, for EasyAccess, we make it easy for Internet service providers, telecom operators, hosting companies, and other Internet businesses to cost-effectively connect to AMS-IX Amsterdam and exchange traffic with more than 880 networks from all over the world. »

