AMS-IX is expanding its footprint in the Netherlands with two new locations. The company will add a Points of Presence in the data centers of Smartdc in Rotterdam and Greenhouse Data Centers in Naaldwijk in October. It will be the first time in the company’s history that AMS-IX adds PoPs outside the Amsterdam metro area to the exchange in Amsterdam.

Rotterdam and The Hague

Companies that have direct connections with a multitude of networks can therefore guarantee the high quality and efficiency of digital services to be delivered through AMS-IX. This enhanced connectivity is also beneficial for many applications, such as live streaming, provisioning of business software, online gaming, the delivery of video calling services, or just facilitating an efficient set-up of extensive company networks. Peter van Burgel, CEO of AMS-IX said,

“These should be ready in the fall. These new locations are of great importance for our ambitions. The Rotterdam The Hague region has the potential to grow into a major tech hub, so it is important for us to have a presence here. Several large technology companies are already established in the Rotterdam The Hague region and there are no restrictions to facilitate rapid growth.”

