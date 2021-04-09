AMS-IX announced that the company has reached a new traffic milestone, with 10,012 Terabit per second. The company stated that due to the pandemic, internet traffic is surging while lockdown measures restricting people’s movements and forcing them to work from home and spend their evenings indoors.

The company also reached milestones of 8 and 9 Terabit per second in March and November last year. According to the statement, Many connected networks have upgraded their port capacity to handle the traffic. The company also stated that AMS-IX is capable of handling the traffic growth and is even able to handle traffic volume if it was double overnight. The platform currently has a port capacity that enables 42 Terabit per second. Peter van Burgel, CEO, AMS-IX, said

“The pandemic has resulted in Internet growth that makes us go back to the end of the 90s. Last year Internet volume exchanged over AMS-IX grew over 35% and we see the same pattern for this year. We live in uncertain times, but you can be sure that Internet traffic keeps on growing.”

