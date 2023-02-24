A brand-new Data Center Connectivity service for customers has been launched by Amsterdam Internet Exchange which allows customers to discreetly transport data between AMS-IX Points of Presence using the AMS-IX Amsterdam infrastructure (PoPs).

In order to provide a data center backbone for data backups and transfers, the service may also be utilized to link two or more already-existing data center sites.

Since interconnection enables one-to-many connectivity, data center interconnects are essential which is why businesses may create a more efficient network design and enable multi-cloud connectivity.

Amsterdam Internet Exchange has introduced a new Data Center Connection service for consumers. Using the AMS-IX Amsterdam infrastructure, users of the new service can covertly move data between AMS-IX Points of Presence (PoPs). The AMS-IX Service is intended to simplify the management of your AMS-IX connection for your company through a scalable and flexible approach without the purchase of physical equipment. The service may also be used to connect two or more existing data center locations and build a data center backbone for data back-ups and transfers.

High-speed communication

Data Center Interconnect (DCI) technology uses high-speed packet-optical communication to connect two or more data centers across a distance.

The service is currently only provided by the sixteen data centers in AMS-Amsterdam IX’s Area as well as those in Rotterdam (SmartDC) and Naaldwijk (Worldstream). The new service will be accessible immediately.

Mike Baron, CCO of AMS-IX says:

« This new service supports multiple use cases. Especially enterprises, the public sector, hosting providers and managed service providers will benefit greatly from this new service. »

Data Center Interconnects are crucial as one-to-many connectivity can be supported through interconnection. Organizations may set up a more effective network architecture and allow multi-cloud connectivity by using peering and cloud exchanges to connect to numerous suppliers via a single connection.