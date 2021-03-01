Arcadis released its Data Center Location Index 2021 which lists the most favorable markets for localization. Following the United States, Singapore and Japan, Sweden and Norway took the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Ranking optimal places

The Arcadis Data Center Location Index 2021 includes 50 markets across six continents ranking optimal places to build data centers in the world.

Peter Oosterveer, Arcadis CEO, said,

“Arcadis has the global scale and expertise to help accelerate the building of data center infrastructure that supports our digital lives. We help clients make the best location choices and other decisions that result in a solid, sustainable investment that benefits all stakeholders including the community.”

The index is based on each market’s performance across eight key criteria. These criteria are GDP per capita, dealing with construction permits, price of electricity, energy security, cybersecurity, domestic market size, the number of mobile broadband subscriptions and mean download speed.

Arcadis partners with clients across the entire data center construction process, delivering due diligence, project management, cost management, design, stakeholder engagement, and digital capabilities to help companies optimize the planning, building, operations and maintenance of a new facility.

