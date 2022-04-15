Network-neutral interconnection and hyper-scale edge data center company, Cologix is growing its collaboration with Arelion, a global IP backbone, with a new point-of-presence at Cologix’s COL3 Scalelogix hyper-scale edge data center in Columbus, Ohio. With the latest addition, there are currently eight Arelion PoPs in seven markets with Cologix, with metro campus access to 32 Cologix facilities.

New Columbus PoP

Arelion selected Cologix’s facility, as it provides an ideal location for hybrid cloud IT deployments. The facility is located in proximity to more of the U.S. population than any other major city. Cologix states that 47% of the population is within a 10-hour drive.

The Cologix Columbus data center campus is the most densely connected interconnection site in the region with dark fiber network access to each of Ohio’s 88 counties and with direct connectivity to 50+ cloud and network service providers. Laura Ortman, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Cologix said,

« We are thrilled to have this long-standing relationship with Arelion as they continue to expand their network services in North America. We are continuously building our carrier-neutral ecosystem to give our customers the best network access and connections to do business at the digital edge. In the past year, Arelion has added two markets with Cologix, in Vancouver and now Columbus. Our customers in Columbus now have access to Arelion’s low-latency fiber backbone and connectivity offerings. »