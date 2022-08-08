PowerHouse Data Centers announced two noteworthy additions to expand its leadership team. PowerHouse has appointed Luke Kipfer as Vice President of Data Center Development and Construction and Jarrett Appleby to Data Center Strategy Consultant and Senior Advisor. The pair will be a pivotal force behind AREP’s PowerHouse Data Centers deployment of next-generation data centers in Northern Virginia.

15 years of mission-critical experience

Kipfer brings more than 15 years of exceptional mission-critical experience leading multi-million dollar data center design and construction. Before joining AREP, he was Regional Director at Direct Line Global, overseeing project management and operations for several of the world’s largest hyperscale data center sites.

Luke was also Director of Construction at Markley Group where he managed all aspects of design and construction for New England’s largest colocation, mission-critical telecommunications and data center facility. Appleby has successfully led strategic operational change and accelerated the profitability of some of the world’s leading digital infrastructure companies over the past 30 years.

Held a number of senior executive positions

He has held a number of senior executive positions, including Chief Operating Officer of Digital Realty and Coresite Realty and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Equinix. Currently, he is the CEO of Appleby Strategy Group, a digital infrastructure advisory group that works with leading private equity and technology companies. Appleby has also served as the Senior Advisor to the Blackstone Group for the last four years.

Doug Fleit, Co-founder and CEO of AREP said,

« We are thrilled to welcome Luke and Jarrett to the PowerHouse Data Centers team, their expertise is a central differentiator from our competition. This is an exciting time for PowerHouse. We intentionally brought them on at the beginning stages to be part of developing and establishing our custom solutions that empower hyperscalers with accelerated speed to market, robust connectivity and dedicated power while bypassing limited land and leasing challenges in Data Center Alley. »