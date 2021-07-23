Ark Data Centres deployed the latest innovations and future-proofed technologies to its Longcross facility. This move will deliver the definitive blueprint for socially responsible data. It enables organizations to reduce their emissions and meet their sustainability targets.

Zero carbon data center

Ark is affirming its commitment to driving towards zero carbon data centers in the UK. Longcross data center is being designed for minimizing carbon emissions and dramatically reducing waste and water consumption.

Roy Gibbens, Executive Director, Sales & Marketing at Ark Data Centres said,

“With Longcross data center, we’re reaffirming our commitment to ultimately deliver zero-carbon data centers in the UK. We’re on a journey of dynamic continuous improvement utilizing the latest innovations – and also future-proofing the facility so that it’s ready to take advantage of developments such as the move to a hydrogen-mix, then full hydrogen grid. In this way, our customers can be assured that they can also commit to and meet their aggressive sustainability promises and emissions targets, which will become increasingly important to regulators, investors, and the public.”

The data center industry has traditionally been powered by diesel. Its backup generators will be replaced with gas generators that will immediately impact reducing Nitrogen oxide (NOx) levels. In addition to this, Longcross will be air-cooled, delivering the lowest PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness).

It will also feature ‘living walls’ of plants extensively around the park to absorb CO2 while using electric vehicles for employees and visitors. The Longcross Park data center is located in Chertsey, southwest of the capital, and is one of Ark’s four new facilities in the London area.

