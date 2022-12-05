Aruba S.p.A, one of Italy’s leading hosting providers, has announced that it will build two new data centers and a technological campus following a €500 million investment.

The new two data centers and technological auditorium will be situated in Aruba’s Bergamo IT3 technology campus in Lombardy, a campus in Ponte San Pietro.

The new project will create several job opportunities in the region and the data centers have sustainability capabilities.

One of Italy’s leading providers of data centers Aruba S.p.A has announced a major growth of its Global Cloud Data Centre (GCDC) campus following a €500 million investment. The company will spend the investment on two new campuses as well as a tech auditorium on campus in Ponte San Pietro outside Milan.

Aruba announced the investment in those data centers at the ArubaDoItNow event. Bergamo IT3 is already one of Italy’s largest data center campuses approaching 200,000m². It will be home to two further future-proof data centers as well as a large ultra-technological event space, the Aruba Auditorium. Stefano Cecconi, CEO of Aruba said;

« We are proud to be able to officially present two new state-of-the-art Data Centres that will contribute to the digital transformation of the country. We design our technological campuses not only with the aim of future-proofing them, but also to be as eco-sustainable as possible, to minimize environmental impact, make consumption more efficient. We are particularly happy to inaugurate the new Aruba Auditorium, a place of aggregation and interaction that will allow us, other companies, or local realities to organize events in a highly technological and innovative context.»

The first new data center will be built on an area of more than 17,000 m² and 9 MW of power spreading over three large data rooms with independent infrastructure dedicated to each room. The second data center will be a multi-story building with eight data rooms placed on two levels with a full-scale power of 8 MW and an area of almost 14,000m². The technological event space, Aruba Auditorium will have the capability of hosting multiple, multi-sensory events simultaneously. The Auditorium will include a large and ultra-modern gathering space for holding events that provides a total area of 1,500m² and a seating capacity of 400.

The exclusive data centers will store the data of millions of people and companies in Italy. It does also create important skilled jobs in the region. The company has already begun to select and train its future resources through the Aruba Academy which is the Aruba Group’s school established intending to recruit new talent and train them in STEM and IT fields.

Aruba aims to escalate its data center infrastructure with sustainability capabilities. The entire campus will be completely powered by renewable sources with Guarantee of Origin (GO) certification. The campus infrastructure will include photovoltaic systems, geothermal systems, and a hydroelectric plant on the nearby Brembo River.