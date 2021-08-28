Immersion cooling specialist Asperitas announced that its immersion cooling technology is the first to comply with Open Compute Project’s immersion requirements. The company has achieved its AIC24 quality and safety qualification for Open Compute Project, recognizing the solution as the first OCP immersion cooling technology to be validated.

AIC24 quality and safety qualification

The approval strengthens the Asperitas position to high industry standards. Asperitas, an active member of OCP since 2018, also stated that the Immersion Requirements Document Revision 1.0 has been developed with several other community members in the workstream such as Intel and Schneider Electric, with Revision 2 moving towards completion. The submission has been approved for the OCP Marketplace for countries that recognize the CE mark as means of regulatory compliance with relevant standards. Andy Young, CTO of Asperitas said,

“Asperitas is thrilled to be the first immersion cooling vendor to have approval for all 3 levels of requirement (Standard, Thermal Optimization and High safety) flying through the process with unanimous and unconditional approval. We aim to use this recognition to enable the market place listing of our integrated IT solutions, which are based on the OCP Accepted Open Cassette and follow the OCP Design Guidelines for Immersion-Cooled IT equipment. The fully redundant, fully contained solution complies with Dutch NEN norms, which are among the most restrictive in Europe. This further establishes Asperitas as the leading immersion cooling vendor, given we’re the first to achieve full industry recognition by OCP. We boast a full set of immersion products and procedures that ensure the highest quality and reliability for immersion worldwide.”

