Pan-European edge data center provider, AtlasEdge announced that the company is strengthening its portfolio of distributed data centers with the successful acquisition from Colt. With the acquisition, the company currently operates over 100 data centers across eleven countries in Europe. AtlasEdge’s portfolio of distributed data centers is supporting over 700 customers and providing connectivity to more than 50 different on-net carriers.

Expanded coverage

The acquisition expands the company’s coverage and accelerates time to market in several new geographies. The agreement also established a collaboration between the two companies, with Colt Technology Services becoming an anchor tenant across multiple facilities.

AtlasEdge’s network-neutral colocation strategy allows its users to optimize their network routes, minimize their bandwidth costs and take advantage of the wide community of cloud, content, technology, and enterprise companies present in the facilities. The portfolio includes data centers across Europe, including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, Hamburg, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, and Zurich. Josh Joshi, Executive Chairman of AtlasEdge said,

“We are delighted to welcome these sites into our expanding portfolio. We are tapping into an exciting and emerging market where real-time data traffic is growing and compute is gravitating to the edge of the network. As this demand builds, AtlasEdge is uniquely positioned to deliver seamless, localized, and ultra-low latency digital infrastructure to our customers – from cloud providers to streaming services and enterprises. Our approach is open, carrier-neutral, and collaborative, and we look forward to working alongside Colt.”

