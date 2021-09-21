AtlasEdge Data Centres, the joint venture between telecoms company Liberty Global and digital infrastructure fund DigitalBridge, has officially announced the appointment of Zahl Limbuwala as COO. In addition, AtlasEdge added a number of key leadership appointments.

Talented team

The company has announced the intention of appointment announced in May, but the deal officially closed this week. Limbuwala co-founded data center modeling and analytics company Romonet in 2009, running the company for 11 years. CBRE acquired Romonet in February 2019.

Limbuwala talked about his new role on LinkedIn,

“So today is the day for the ‘big reveal’ – today marks the launch of AtlasEdge Data Centres (backed by Liberty Global and DigitalBridge) and the beginning of an exciting journey ahead for me as Chief Operating Officer and an awesomely talented team of folks from all over the data center, telco, and adjacent industries. This really is just the beginning, big announcements to follow over the next few weeks and months!”

According to the launch of the new executive leadership team, Executive Chairman Josh Joshi, former CFO of Interxion and Telecity, will lead the company. New CFO of AtlasEdge Ron Huisman was previously MD and group controller and global head of capital allocation at Liberty Global.

Liberty’s MD of legal, Henry Harris, now works for AtlasEdge’s general counsel and head of corporate development. Interxion’s former international senior director, Dan Thomas, became AtlasEdge’s SVP of sales.

