atNorth announced another expansion of its ICE02, Mjölnir data center campus to meet continued customer demand. Only 5 minutes away from Iceland’s main international airport, Keflavik International Airport, atNorth has now commenced construction of the eleventh building to the campus, increasing floorspace by another 1250m3 – a 10% addition to data center facility space at the campus.

Sustainable data centers

This new environmentally friendly timber-and-aluminum construction will allow an extension of additional 4 MW power for the companies DCpro services, a tier 3 design data center facilities at the campus. The Mjölnir DC also makes use of Iceland’s lower ambient temperatures to assist with data center cooling. By expending less energy on cooling racks, atNorth’s customer’s energy consumption falls further still, ultimately lowering their TCO of data center facilities.

Mjölnir DC is one of two sustainable data centers operated by atNorth in Iceland, just a 5-minute drive from Keflavik Airport. Its partner, Thor DC, based in the Reykjavik capital area, offers Tier III capabilities for the most demanding workloads. Additionally, their newest data center facility, Sif DC, located in Kista in Stockholm, Sweden, is built to the same exacting standards, allowing organizations to make use of North’s exceptional facilities and services on the European mainland if required.

