Atos and HDF Energy are planning to develop a complete end-to-end long-term solution to supply datacenters with green hydrogen generated by renewable energy. The new solution by Atos and HDF will be the first available on the market for data centers with heavy power-consuming workloads, with the aim to demonstrate, in 2023, a first full production center operated using green hydrogen.

To optimize energy consumption

Atos will provide a complete end-to-end green datacenter solution by designing and providing the hardware, software and integration services. This includes using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to optimize energy consumption. HDF Energy will supply a power plant, which will provide predictable and firm electricity thanks to its high-powered fuel cells.

Arnaud Bertrand, SVP, Head of Strategy and Innovation for Big Data & Security at Atos, said,

“We are constantly seeking to develop solutions to leverage our own sustainable journey towards decarbonization and to support our clients in theirs. In this perspective, the solution to be developed by Atos and HDF will be the first solution available on the market that will enable a full production datacenter with very demanding workloads to be operated using green hydrogen. This meets the expectations not only of operators, but also of the market and public authorities.”

While data center energy consumption is becoming a key issue, this new solution from Atos and HDF will enable data center operators and cloud operators to anticipate potential future constraints set by regulation authorities.

