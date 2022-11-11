Amazon Web Services has announced a new infrastructure in Europe (Zurich) Region enabling its customers to operate and securely store data in Switzerland while serving end users with even lower latency.

The new AWS Region will bring support for more than 2,500 full-time jobs annually through an investment of more than $5.9 billion in Switzerland through 2036.

The new AWS Europe (Zurich) Region is the latest in AWS’s ongoing investment in Switzerland. Previously, AWS opened two offices in Switzerland, Zurich (2016) and Geneva (2017).

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced a new cloud infrastructure region in Zurich, Switzerland. Starting immediately, developers, startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and nonprofit organizations will have even greater choices for running their applications and serving end users from data centers located in Switzerland.

$5.9 billion of investment in Switzerland

AWS has a long history of presence in Switzerland. The company has worked with its Swiss customers and partners since the launch of AWS 16 years ago. The new region will provide an average of more than 2,500 full-time jobs annually, with a planned $5.9 billion investment through 2036. The investment includes building, maintaining, operating, and developing data centers in the region. According to AWS, it will add an estimated $16.3 billion to Switzerland’s gross domestic product over the next 15 years. Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Infrastructure Services at AWS said;

« With the new AWS Europe (Zurich) Region, we have seven AWS Regions and 21 Availability Zones across Europe in Frankfurt, Ireland, London, Milan, Paris, Stockholm, and now Zurich. This is a continuation of our investment to support customers of all kinds, help startups scale and grow, enable technical skills development, and help organizations create cloud-powered applications that reinvent services for end users.»

The AWS Europe (Zurich) Region has three Availability Zones and is ranked as the seventh AWS Region in Europe. These zones are positioned far enough from each other for safety during a potential disaster. According to AWS, the zones are also near enough to deliver low latency for high-availability applications that use multiple Availability Zones. Each of them has independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected through redundant, ultra-low latency networks.

With the launch of the AWS Europe (Zurich) Region, the company has reached 90 Availability Zones across 28 geographic regions, with disclosed plans to launch 21 more Availability Zones and seven more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, India, Israel, New Zealand, Spain, and Thailand. The new Region is available on the AWS Management Console and for API calls.