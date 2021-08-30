Bandwidth Infrastructure Group announced its dark fiber connectivity solutions are now available across Digital Realty’s connected data center campuses in Silicon Valley and Atlanta, two of the nation’s top data center markets.

High-quality network infrastructure

Digital Realty is in the midst of a collaborative open interconnection initiative to expand its connectivity offerings on PlatformDIGITAL, a first of its kind global data center platform. Bandwidth IG’s dark fiber solutions will advance Digital Realty’s capabilities by offering hyper-scale, high-quality network infrastructure for digitally transformed businesses in two key markets.

Bandwidth IG currently reaches 13 Digital Realty data centers in Silicon Valley, including its newly announced facility, which is under development at 641 Walsh in Santa Clara. Bandwidth IG has deployed multiple brand-new dark fiber paths that will enable diverse connectivity options between Digital Realty’s new and existing data centers, as well as primary connections to its global partners across Silicon Valley.

In Atlanta, Bandwidth IG currently provides diverse connectivity to all Digital Realty locations. This includes the highly connected internet hub of 56 Marietta, which is owned and operated by Digital Realty and has become increasingly important as the strategic gateway to the Southeast.

More than 620 terabytes per second

Digital Realty’s Data Gravity Index DGx™ projects that Forbes global 2000 enterprises will be adding storage at a combined rate of more than 620 terabytes per second for data aggregation and exchange across 53 metros by 2024. This rapid growth reflects a growing trend among global customers towards deploying and connecting large, private data infrastructure footprints across multiple global locations.

Jim Nolte, CEO for Bandwidth IG said,

“As two of the top data center markets in the U.S., Silicon Valley and Atlanta are home to businesses that are increasingly reliant on processing large data sets to run their enterprise. Our customers, either digitally transformed or on their way, look for four things in their network – low signal loss, low-latency, diversity and inventory. In essence, they need the high-quality connectivity that only brand-new, dark fiber networks can provide.”

Recognizing the exponential growth that will continue as a result of the increased pace of digital business adoption, Digital Realty transformed its approach to data connectivity. In addition to expanding its coverage to include 47 metros across 24 countries, they’re working with technology enablers, like Bandwidth IG, in a more collaborative way.

Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer for Digital Realty said,

“We’re working with the industry to build the largest open network fabric connecting centers of data, and Bandwidth IG’s fiber services are a critical part of that. The new connectivity and interconnectivity options from Bandwidth IG represent significant milestones in delivering on our call to action to join with us in building an open interconnection strategy that will truly enable connected data communities.”

See more Data Center News