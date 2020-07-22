BCS’s managed maintenance service, BCS CriticalCare, is designed to meet the needs of critical infrastructure owners and operators seeking new and different approaches to business continuity planning, staff augmentation.

Mobile deployment of BCS people

BCS CriticalCare is a mobile version of its single-source, self-performance, data center operations model. Critical Works enables BCS technicians to plan, schedule, and complete the maintenance required to run a host of critical infrastructures on a mobile, on-demand, or scheduled basis. CriticalCare is further differentiated by an option to use the BCS Tactical Operations Center (TOC), which provides a 24/7 manned remote monitoring, command, control and communications capability.

BCS CEO, Danny Crocker, said,

“Customers are seeking new and different approaches to business continuity planning, staff augmentation, lights-out operation, edge data center deployments, and other operations that may not need 24/7 onsite staff but require the same discipline, sense of urgency and support programs. Simply put, CriticalCare is an agile, mobile deployment of our people, processes and technologies that fills a gap in the market and a growing set of data center owner needs.”

Special features of BCS CriticalCare