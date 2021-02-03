Data center operations provider BCS has been selected to provide critical facility management for a data center formally operated by FiberMedia Group and located within one of the original office towers erected in New York’s Financial District.

To perform critical infrastructure management

BCS now performs critical infrastructure management and is deploying its Tactical Operations Center (TOC) in support of the data center located within the 34-story, 650,000 square foot mixed-use office tower. The 75 Broad Street data center is a fiber-rich, carrier-neutral facility that houses critical IT applications and computing for a number of companies.

BCS Vice President of Corporate Technical Services John Hevey said,

“Our experience in operating financial service critical facilities along with our TOC remote monitoring and response capability meets the unique needs of this particular data center. We are honored to operate 75 Broad Street as part of our expanding presence in the all-important New York and New Jersey market.”

The BCS Tactical Operations Center (TOC) is a centralized client-facing, command, control, communications, and remote operations center. It provides data center owners with critical facility support, physical security oversight, plus tactical incident management and reporting.

