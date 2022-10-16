Big Data Exchange (BDx) has added Deepa Swaminathan to its growing executive leadership team. BDx welcomes Deepa as the company’s vice president of marketing. She joined BDx at a critical time as the company recently embarked on a new joint venture in Indonesia, launching BDx Indonesia and continuing with its plans to grow across key APAC markets rapidly.

Spearheading major global marketing initiatives

With over two decades of experience, Deepa began her tenure at BDx by spearheading major global marketing initiatives as the company shifted its headquarters to Singapore, a move that allows BDx leaders to align more closely with the city-island-nation’s dynamic technology landscape. The BDx Indonesia joint venture with PT Indosat Tbk (Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison or IOH) and PT Aplikanusa Lintasarta saw the addition of four existing data centers in highly sought-after locations in and around the capital city of Jakarta.

Deepa led efforts to implement a global strategy to generate awareness for the capabilities that will transform connectivity for enterprises and hyperscalers. Moreover, she oversaw the successful launch of BDx Indonesia and executed a plan to elevate company culture with an exclusive launch event and logo unveiling in Jakarta for employees, stakeholders, investors and media members.

Deepa Swaminathan, VP of Marketing at BDx said,

« This is an exciting time to join BDx. As the company continues to solidify its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing data center companies and a leading provider of data center solutions across APAC, I’ll leverage my experience to elevate BDx and help us reach our growth objectives. I’m honored to be part of this leading-edge company. »

Prior to joining BDx, Deepa held senior marketing and leadership roles at several companies, including Citrix, Informatica, The Hoffman Agency, GBG and more. In addition to a bachelor’s degree in history, she holds advanced public relations and marketing management qualifications from Hong Kong Management Association and Wolsey Hall Oxford.