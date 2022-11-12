BDx Indonesia, a joint venture company of Big Data Exchange (BDx), PT Indosat Tbk, and PT Aplikanusa Lintasarta has announced its plan to develop a new 100 MW data center campus on 12 acres of land acquired from PT Suryacipta Swadaya, a member of Suryainternusa Group. The land is strategically located in the Suryacipta City of Industry, one of the most highly sought-after and fully integrated smart industrial estates in Indonesia.

The third availability zone

This new data center campus, CGK5, is strategically located east of Jakarta in Karawang, West Java, and will become part of the company’s third availability zone (AZ). The central location of CGK5 is just 45 minutes from the airport and 30 minutes from central Jakarta providing convenient connectivity capabilities to the area’s robust business district that serves as a core for several key industries and has access to a smart power grid to deliver uninterrupted electric power availability and redundancy to immediately meet customers’ requirements.

The addition of CGK5 complements BDx Indonesia’s existing four data centers in and around the capital city of Jakarta. Combined, the data centers will provide location diversity and a network-dense interconnection ecosystem for hyperscale customers with unmatched failsafe redundancy and connectivity.

A cornerstone of the entire BDx platform

The BDx Indonesia joint venture is a cornerstone of the entire BDx platform, and the development of CGK5 marks the 11th data center for BDx across the Asia-Pacific region. With a committed equity capital of more than $1 billion, BDx’s rapid growth trajectory throughout Asia enables innovation at scale in the most demanding regions. Mayank Srivastava, CEO of BDx and Interim President Director of BDx Indonesia said,

« As we prepare to break ground on our 100 MW greenfield Suryacipta campus in this dynamic market, BDx Indonesia upholds its commitment to support Digital Indonesia and continue its rapid journey of expansion and innovation. Being the only data center provider offering three availability zones, we are proud to provide our hyperscale and enterprise customers with the highest level of capacity and connectivity, world-class data center operations together with sustainable solutions supporting their growth in this region. »

CGK5 will be built with state-of-the-art technology based on a unique and proprietary standard basis of design that has been tailored to meet BDx’s customers’ requirements across existing and new geographies. With a focus on sustainability as part of its basis of design, the facility will leverage a host of innovative technologies to support BDx Indonesia’s ESG goals as well as those of its customers.