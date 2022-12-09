BDx Indonesia, a joint venture company of Big Data Exchange (BDx), PT Indosat Tbk (Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison or IOH), and PT Aplikanusa Lintasarta, and the wholesale data center and cloud-focused operations creating digital infrastructure in the Indonesian market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Agus Hartono Wijaya as President Director and CEO of BDx Indonesia.

In this role, Agus will play an integral role in leading and executing operations for BDx Indonesia’s multiple expansion initiatives and the substantial growth pipeline the company sees throughout Indonesia.

Expanding digitization

Agus is a proven senior leader, bringing nearly 20 years of experience and expertise in business development, marketing, and operations. He has extensive experience leading large teams and managing complex, mission-critical projects across multiple industries, including the technology and hospitality sectors, where he served as Country Manager for one of the top chains in Indonesia.

Mayank Srivastava, CEO of BDx said,

« As we continue to make significant investments in Indonesia, Agus will be a driving force, bringing his leadership and market experience, vast operational expertise and unique multi-industry perspective to take BDx Indonesia’s offerings to new heights. »

Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison said,

« BDx Indonesia is quickly emerging as a major driver of digital transformation and the preferred data center partner among hyperscalers and enterprises. To continue the momentum and drive the company’s sustainability and expansion initiatives forward, we need a strong leader. We are confident Agus will successfully bring us to the next phase of BDx Indonesia. »

Since launching BDx Indonesia this past June, the company continues to demonstrate its deep commitment to expanding digitization across Indonesia by aggressively growing its headcount, implementing ambitious sales and channel partner training, in addition to participating in key Indonesian industry conferences and events.

Arya Damar, President Director of Lintasarta said,

« The demand for efficient and sustainable data center solutions is at an all-time high in Indonesia. As we advance in our joint venture, we are laser-focused on completing our modernization projects and greenfield developments to meet the growing needs of this market in record time, and Agus will be a large part of that. »

BDx Indonesia will offer its customers enhanced connectivity across four existing data centers in and around the capital city of Jakarta, in addition to two new high-density greenfield data centers currently in progress. The new facilities are strategically positioned between the existing four data centers to create three sought-after availability zones; the only one of its kind in the country. BDx Indonesia customers also have access to seamless connectivity options across the entire BDx cluster encompassing existing facilities in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore and a growing list of new facilities.