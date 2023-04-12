BDx Indonesia, a subsidiary of BDx and one the largest wholesale data center and cloud-focused operations in the Indonesian market, officially held the groundbreaking ceremony for its greenfield data center, CGK3A, in TB Simatupang, South Jakarta. The $150 million data center with a 15 MW capacity was built with the objective of providing global and leading data center services for companies and hyperscalers in Indonesia.

70 MW capacity by the end of 2023

The development of CGK3A is motivated by the growth of Indonesia’s digital economy, with a value reaching US$77 billion by the end of 2022 and is predicted to grow to $130 billion by 2025. The CGK3A will answer the need for a strong and competent digital infrastructure to facilitate this massive growth. The data center’s addition to the BDx data center portfolio in Indonesia is also part of the company’s plan to provide 70 MW data center capacity by the end of 2023.

Agus Hartono Wijaya, president director and CEO of BDx Indonesia said,

« As the largest digital economy among ASEAN countries, Indonesia needs a digital infrastructure provider that can keep up with the development of the country’s digital economy. Today’s CGK3A groundbreaking is a testament of BDx Indonesia’s commitment to offer exceptional connectivity for our customers, both technology enterprises and hyperscalers, and to support the development of Indonesia’s digital transformation. We are proud to be able to present a world-class data center operation with a deep understanding of market needs in Indonesia, which is reflected in the development of CGK3A. Today’s momentum is an important milestone for us, and is our next step in offering sustainable data center solutions for the people of Indonesia. »

$300 million cooperation

In addition to connectivity, this data center, with a size of 14,127 m2, is also equipped with Tier III data center facilities, as well as advanced security systems, automation technology, and high network uptime. The data center is built to provide operational excellence and a sustainable solution with a below-average power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.4 – without compromising its productivity and scalability.

CGK3A is targeted to be fully operational by the end of 2023 and will complement the CGK3 data center and four other data centers built by BDx Indonesia since the company’s inception in June 2022. The data center will become part of BDx’s three availability zones in Indonesia, including in Jakarta, Tangerang, and West Java, to further drive customer growth in various locations.

BDx Indonesia is a $300 million joint venture between PT Indosat Tbk (Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison or IOH), PT Aplikanusa Lintasarta, and BDx. This places BDx Indonesia in a strategic position with the combination of global and local expertise, as well as insights about the telecommunications and network landscape, which enables BDx Indonesia to provide advanced data center technology and services to its customers in Indonesia.