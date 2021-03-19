Big Data Exchange (BDx), a pan-Asian carrier-neutral data center cluster, announces CITIC Networks as one of its connectivity partners at its highly anticipated data center located in Nanjing, China. The new facility, NKG1, is positioned in the heart of the Yangtze River Delta, one of China’s most economically active regions, and is set to launch this spring.

Connecting through BDx’s Nanjing data center

Connectivity services from CITIC Networks, a basic telecommunications services provider with a backbone network in China, will be available to customers connecting through BDx’s Nanjing data center. With CITIC Networks serving as an upstream partner, the company will enable BDx customers to connect to a national network originating from the Nanjing facility.

Bill Gao, EVP and CEO of Greater China for BDx, said,

“With the growing amount of economic activity in Nanjing, welcoming highly regarded connectivity providers, like CITIC Networks, is crucial to the success of our business and our commitment to provide world-class colocation services for our customers. As one of the primary operators approved by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, we know CITIC Networks will help us provide diversified and resilient connectivity options our customers require in order for their businesses to scale and excel.”

The NKG1 data center recently became the first in Nanjing to receive the Uptime Institute Tier III Certification of Design Documents, ensuring BDx’s infrastructure meets industry standards. The CITIC Networks partnership will give customers superior connectivity options by fostering a highly resilient and scalable data center IP network that is supported by upstream diversity for improved performance and reach.

See more Data Center News