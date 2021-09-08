Pan-Asian data center cluster, Big Data Exchange has partnered with NOVA TECH to offer customized cloud services and additional bandwidth options in its China and Singapore data centers. NOVA TECH focuses on providing valuable cloud solutions and services to help customers accelerate digital transformation.

Multiprotocol label switching and IP LAN

The partnership allows BDx’s customers in NKG1, CAN1, and SIN1 facilities to have direct access to NOVA TECH’s critical connectivity and network solutions, including multiprotocol label switching, and IP LAN services. With the growing demand in the region, NOVA TECH’s services offer benefits for Asia-Pacific companies looking to migrate workloads or develop hybrid, public or private cloud strategies.

The partnership was announced after a string of announcements for BDx, including the launch of its newly built NKG1 facility in Nanjing, China. The company also expanded the SIN1 facility’s capacity to 8 MW and the company’s CAN1 data center recently received the Tier III standard maintainable upgrade. Bill Gao, EVP and CEO of BDx Greater China said,

“NOVA TECH has strategically placed PoPs (Points of Presence) in our NKG1, CAN1 and SIN1 facilities, providing an optimal environment for connectivity that allows enterprises to reach a broader audience while accelerating cloud deployments. At the same time, NOVA TECH customers gain access to state-of-the-art colocation environments across eastern and southern China, as well as Southeast Asia, where they’re expanding their services. Together, we can better serve financial institutions, OTTs (Over the Top) customers and multinational corporations to meet their growing requirements in some of the world’s leading digital markets.”

