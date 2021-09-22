Pan Asian data center cluster Big Data Exchange, National University of Singapore’s Faculty of Engineering (NUS Engineering), and Sembcorp Marine signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore the feasibility of developing groundbreaking sustainable ocean data centers. In addition, the three groups aim to address the growing climate and sustainability challenges facing the data center industry and environment.

Sustainable evolution for data center industry

Under this MOU, BDx will be responsible for the data center arrangement, the technical proposal, and the operational strategy. NUS Engineering will supply its cooling technology along with metrics for meeting relevant energy efficiency targets. Sembcorp Marine will contribute an offshore platform solution.

Braham Singh, CEO of BDx, said,

“Advancing the sustainability goals of our customers and uncovering new innovative ways to bring sustainability to the data center industry is becoming increasingly important for BDx. We have an ongoing commitment to this initiative, and we’re proud to work with NUS Engineering and Sembcorp Marine to begin the important work of creating a more sustainable future for our industry.”

NUS develops solutions that promote environmental sustainability across different areas, including developing green data center operations innovations. Another partner Sembcorp Marine, will leverage its innovative design expertise for the offshore, marine, and energy industries. BDx, NUS Engineering, and Sembcorp Marine will also promote joint research and development activities of mutual interest and benefit in the areas of sustainable ocean data centers.

