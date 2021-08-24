Big Data Exchange, a Pan-Asian data center cluster, announces that its NKG1 facility has received the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 9001:2015 Certifications. These certifications represent the company’s commitment to delivering the highest level of security and service across its colocation, interconnectivity, and innovative portfolio of solutions.

Information Security Management System (ISO 27001) and Quality Management System (ISO 9001)

The ISO 27001 is the international standard that helps organizations manage the security of their information assets, confirming their ability to mitigate risk and safeguard data. The ISO 9001 is the world’s leading quality management certification that proves a company’s dedication to meeting customer expectations.

The company’s facility obtained these certifications for information security controls and quality of service after a rigorous compliance audit of its ISMS and a review of the company’s management systems, processes, services, and procedures. The external audit was performed and certified by a third-party auditor. Jeremy Yew, COO of BDx said,

“Since we entered into the data center market, it has been our top priority to provide the highest level of resiliency, security and quality of service across all facets of our business. With these certifications, our customers can be certain that BDx’s practices, policies, and procedures meet the requirements set forth by the industry, from our information security aspects of business continuity management to physical and environmental security. Safeguarding sensitive data and delivering an unmatched level of quality service in everything we do as a company is at the core of our mission. Most importantly, we support our customers’ businesses by providing risk management for their IT assets. We are proud to have received these certifications and look forward to continuing to meet our customers’ evolving needs in Nanjing.”

See more Data Center News