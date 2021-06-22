Pan-Asian data center cluster Big Data Exchange (BDx) announced that its NKG Data Center Campus in Nanjing is going live with the completion of the first phase. For NKG1, BDx received its certificate of completion from the Urban and Rural Construction Bureau of Jiangning District, Nanjing City.

Phase 2 finishes in 2021

BDx’s NKG Data Center Campus is in the Yangtze River Delta center, which has an extensive import and export base. The NKG1 facility is the first data center in the city that gets the Uptime Institute Tier III Certification of Design Documents. While offering 4MW of IT power for colocation, NKG1 will provide the NKG campus 60MVA of total power sanctioned from the grid.

Bill Gao, EVP & CEO for BDx Greater China, said,

“We worked through the challenges of completing a major construction project during the peak of the pandemic because customers were anticipating this launch to support an unprecedented surge of growth and capacity requirements. The launch of NKG1 enables BDx to have new world-class data center infrastructure in China. It also lays a solid foundation for BDx to provide OTTs, financial services institutions, and Fortune 500 MNC customers with high reliability, high redundancy and low latency solutions.”

There is an accelerated shift to digital environments that caused a surge in demand for data center services due to pandemic. To meet the demand growing needs, BDx plans to launch phase 2 of the data center campus within the year in the region. NKG2 is designed to be minimally manned and automated features make for a more sustainable data center environment.

