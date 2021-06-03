Bechtel and Nautilus Data Technologies announced their partnership to build data centers that use 70% less power for cooling and eliminate the consumption of drinking water. The partnership will help to transform the environmental footprint of the data center sector.

Supporting high-performance servers for AI and ML

Nautilus’ data centers enable and support the energy-intensive, high-performance servers needed for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Nautilus’ Total Resource Usage Effectiveness (TRUE) technology, is a patented closed-loop water cooling system that uses naturally cold water to keep server racks cool.

Peter Nelson, Director of Infrastructure Development at Bechtel Enterprises, the project development and financing arm of Bechtel, said,

“Data centers support critical aspects of local, regional and international economic development. As demand for these facilities continues to grow, so does the demand for the resources necessary to power and cool them. Our partnership with Nautilus provides a much more environmentally sustainable solution that means we can help our customers meet soaring digital needs responsibly.”

TRUE consists of a state-of-art combination of maritime and industrial cooling methods that use 70% less power than traditional computer room air-conditioning use for cooling, leading to a 30+% net reduction in energy-related CO2 and air pollution. The system uses naturally cold water from rivers, lakes or bays and returns all of it to its source after use.

The duo combined has more than 100 years of experience in infrastructure development and delivery for operators across the US, UK, Europe, Middle East & Asia Pacific regions.

