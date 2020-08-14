Beyond.pl announced that the extension will increase the energy capacity of the campus from current 8MW to 42MW and will continue to be powered solely by renewable sources while its floor space will increase by almost four times. The company also stated that the investment will make the campus one of the largest facilities of its kind in Europe in terms of surface area and power offered.

42 MW in 45,000 square meters

With the extension, the total gross area will increase from the current 12,000 square meters up to 45,000 square meters. The company also stated that, proportionally, power capacity will grow at a higher rate than floorspace, as the data center infrastructure will be designed in a way so as to meet high-density colocation needs of up to 20kW per rack while retaining very high energy efficiency. Data Center 2 located within the campus is also the only building in the European Union that meets the highest Rated 4 ANSI/TIA-942 standard.