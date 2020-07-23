Big Data Exchange (BDx), a content exchange company, announced the acquisition of a data center located in Paya Lebar, Singapore formerly owned by Telstra. Now, the company officially opens the SIN1 facility today. The SIN1 facility will be an opportunity or customer looking to connect to Southeast Asia.

Expansion in BDx portfolio

The new BDx Singapore data center (SIN1) operates 1,800 racks with a 7.3MW power capacity. It has UpTime Tier 3+ Design Certificate, SS564 GreenMark Gold Plus, TVRA, ISO27001 and PCI-DSS certified.

Braham Singh, CEO of Big Data Exchange said,

“The BDx expansion into Singapore is an important addition to the BDx portfolio. The strategic proximity within the APAC region offers great geographical and connectivity advantages to meet the increasing internet and cloud exchange needs of our customers. After a successful acquisition and months of preparation, we are thrilled to officially launch the SIN1 facility.”

BDx plans to increase PUE and drive higher efficiency of the SIN1 facility. In addition to this, customers can easily integrate both their physical and virtual infrastructures via the BDx Single Pane into a managed hybrid ecosystem, connecting the new Singapore location through a highly automated cluster of data centers globally via the BDx SoftConnect.