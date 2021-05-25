Singapore is the fifth-largest global data center market and gateway to Asia. Big Data Exchange (BDx), a pan-Asian carrier-neutral data center cluster, announced the completion of the first phase of capacity upgrades at SIN1, its Singapore data center, adding 2MW of vital capacity.

Extra 8MW of IT capacity

Upgrades to BDx’s SIN1 facility include four floors and an extra 8MW of IT capacity later this year. This will take the total capacity to 14MW, up from 3.6MW when BDx acquired the facility last year. The capacity upgrade also improves energy efficiency by 20%.

Mayank Srivastava, SVP of Design, Build & Hyperscale Engagement for BDx, said,

“Data center services are in high demand in Singapore because of its strategic location. The added capacity makes BDx one of the few network dense, carrier-neutral facilities that can meet the needs of new and existing customers in Singapore.”

BDx offers hybrid cloud, connectivity, and colocation solutions with unparalleled security and reliability for the IT infrastructure of its global clientele. SIN1 holds an UpTime Tier 3 Design Certificate, and SS564 GreenMark Gold Plus, TVRA, ISO27001 and PCI-DSS certifications.

See more Data Center News