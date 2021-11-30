Data center, colocation, and hybrid cloud solutions provider, Big Data Exchange announced that the company has signed an agreement with one of the world’s largest integrated telecommunication services providers, China Telecom. With the agreement, BDx will bring China Telecom’s local, global and trans-China network coverage services to the company’s HKG1 and HKG2 facilities.

PoPs in HKG1 and HKG2 facilities

Two new PoPs in BDx’s Hong Kong facilities will provide access to all China Telecom services.

The new points of presence in Hong Kong facilities aim to help users with digital expansions into markets through China Telecom’s network capabilities which include 223 overseas PoPs across 41 countries. BDx stated that with the agreement, the company is increasing opportunities for organizations to expand their international reach within the Hong Kong market.

By adding China Telecom services to its Hong Kong data centers, the company allows users to gain access to greater redundancy, disaster recovery, and better business continuity. Users will also gain access to all China Telecom services, including private lines, global internet access, and trans-SINO traffic. Bill Lee, Regional Head of Hong Kong and China for BDx said,

« As our customers look to Hong Kong to connect to their customers and meet today’s growing digital requirements, we remain committed to creating partnerships that foster growth in one of Asia-Pacific’s top data center markets. With China Telecom’s network PoPs now in our diverse Hong Kong data centers, our customers can take advantage of accessing unmatched local, global and trans-China network coverage. »

