Asia-Pacific’s premier data center, colocation, and hybrid cloud solutions provider, Big Data Exchange announced the launch of Flexible Data Halls to meet China’s high-density power requirements from Nanjing. The company also stated that it has the solution running in other facilities, allowing customers to deploy various power densities in their colocation spaces.

Up to 10 kW cabinet

Big Data Exchange’s intelligent power distribution systems allow NKG1 to support up to 10 kW cabinet deployments seamlessly as a default deployment requiring zero changes to the fitouts. The Tier III, High-Density Data Center won the Model Data Center for New Digital Infrastructure recently in Yangtze River Delta Region for 2021 by the China Communications Industry Association and Institute for the Development of Central China. The solution helps navigate rapidly changing technology trends while driving efficiencies and sustainability goals. Sujit Panda, CTIO of BDx said,

«As one of the richest import and export bases in China, Nanjing is a critical data center market for enterprises connecting globally. As the demand for connectivity in Nanjing rises, we remain committed to meeting growing power requirements as efficiently as possible. BDx Flexible Data Halls gives customers more control and the ability to plug and play for power and footprint scalability of up to 10 kW with our cutting-edge intelligent power distribution design, enabling seamless fulfillment of high-density requirements in the most sustainable way.»

