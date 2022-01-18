Data center colocation and hybrid cloud solutions provider Big Data Exchange, announced the launch of a new solution, 360°View. It allows customers who have used the cloud-native 360°View platform for the past three years to gather power and environmental-related analytics from dispersed data centers across Asia. The latest version is currently available as a free download to all users across multiple verticals, including non-BDx customers, to manage their power efficiency and carbon footprints.

Sustainability tracking and hybrid environment monitoring

The latest version provides the carbon-related math for any building, data center, power utility, or sustainable forestry programs that connect to 360°View. 360°View eliminates the complexity associated with carbon accounting and tracking carbon credits or offsets.

Key 360°View features include: Colocation and total power management

A unified physical security command center

Automated and integrated workflow management

Asset performance and lifecycle management

Sustainability trackers, including accurate measurement of PUE (Power Usage Efficiency), CUE (Carbon Usage Effectiveness) and CoP (Coefficient of Performance)

Connection to carbon registries and carbon credit blockchains

360°View can either digitally submit applications to traditional carbon exchanges or become a trusted node in any carbon token blockchain. With three editions, ranging from a free basic version to a full-featured enterprise-level plan, the 360°View experience allows both colocation and renewables sector users to scale up at any time to access more comprehensive features, including connecting to carbon registries and carbon credit token blockchains. Sujit Panda, CTO of BDx said,

« Traditionally, 360°View is used by data centers and colocation users to holistically monitor and manage their power-related efficiencies, asset health, and hybrid infrastructure inventory. This new version now also measures CUE (Carbon Usage Effectiveness) to help companies report and receive carbon credits. This revolutionary feature means 360°View is no longer a tool just for colocation customers and data centers, but can also be used by residential and commercial buildings, utility companies, and sustainable forestry programs. Being native green, sustainability is embedded in the BDx DNA, and it was a natural decision for us to offer the software globally for free. »

