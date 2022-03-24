Data center, colocation, and hybrid cloud solutions provider, Big Data Exchange announced that the company is moving its global headquarters to Singapore. After the relocation, the company is planning to invest in the country by creating new career opportunities and increasing its data center offerings and energy effectiveness. The company will triple its investments in the market while increasing the regional workforce by 100% over the next year.

New investments

BDx also stated that the company’s senior leadership presence in the country will be increased from 20% to 90%, enabling executives to be more ingrained with Singapore’s dynamic technology landscape. BDx’s strategic relocation of its headquarters to Singapore comes on the heels of a string of Singapore-focused announcements, including:

The launch of 360°View, a groundbreaking data center agnostic platform delivering critical carbon tracking and hybrid environment monitoring

Partnership with Sembcorp and the National University of Singapore to develop proof-of-concept and pave the way for offshore data centers to address Singapore’s land scarcity and energy efficiency challenges

Braham Singh, CEO of BDx said,

« As BDx continues to expand, we selected Singapore as our new global headquarters to tap into the island-state’s excellent infrastructure, support of digitally focused projects and critical agencies, along with its unrivaled global connectivity through a multitude of international undersea cables and Next Generation National Broadband Network. Singapore’s vibrant ecosystem, stability, and highly skilled tech talent pool align with our goals and values as we navigate our rapid growth trajectory across Singapore and other key and emerging regions. »