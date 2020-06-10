Bluebird Network, a provider of fiber transport and internet services and an underground data center owner, announced the appointment of Bruce Garrison to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Garrison will take responsibility for all revenue-generating activities including sales, sales engineering, business development, marketing and the Bluebird Underground Data Center strategy.

Growing sales team

Garrison has worked as Senior Vice President of Zayo Group’s colocation segment, zColo for 5 years. Prior to Zayo, Garrison was Vice President and Head of International Services for GTS Central Europe based in Prague, Czech Republic, until its acquisition by Deutsche Telekom and he held senior leadership roles at EarthLink Business and Cavalier Telephone Corporation.

Michael Morey, President and CEO of Bluebird Network, said,

“Bluebird is eager to have someone with Bruce’s sales and marketing prowess join our growing team. Bruce’s vast and varied experience will be an integral part of Bluebird’s continued success as we expand our network infrastructure and data center.”

Bluebird that operates more than 9,800 fibre route miles of high-speed broadband and fibre-optic connections with more than 50,000 on-net and near-net buildings, 151 Points of Presence (POP) sites spanning the Midwest acquired its first underground data centre in 2014.