Bridge Data Centres (Bridge) will build a third data center in Malaysia, which will deliver 16 megawatts (MW) of IT capacity. Bridge, hyper-scale and wholesale and carrier-neutral data center provider in APAC, is a subsidiary of Chindata Group.

To form a hyper scale data center cluster

The new data center, dubbed MY03, is located in the Bukit Jalil region of Kuala Lumpur and is scheduled for service readiness in Q2 2022.

Lim Dz Shing, President of Bridge, said,

“We are delighted to have embarked on this expansion journey in Malaysia, which is witnessing an accelerated demand for quality and scalable data center providers due to digital transformation and cloud adoption across the country. The new data center will combine with the two existing nearby facilities and form a hyperscale data center cluster, to provide our clients with a highly scalable and reliable solution in a cost-effective manner.”

Bridge’s two existing data centers in the Cyberjaya area have a total IT capacity of 20MW and serve customers in multiple industry sectors, including financial institutions, technology companies, government and large cloud services providers.

“While more businesses in Malaysia have started to understand the value of data and the benefits it brings to the local economy, especially in terms of job creations and upskilling of the local workforces, MDEC will continue to inspire digitally-skilled Malaysians and digitally-powered businesses on their data transformation journey,” according to MDEC’s Chief Executive Officer, Pn. Surina Shukri.

