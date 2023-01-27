Buffalo Bills’ new stadium, which will cost $1.4 billion, is expected to have its own on-site data center within the building.

The construction is expected to begin in mid-2023 and it will take 3 years to complete the 1.35 million square feet facility with at least 60,000 seats.

The memorandum of understanding discussed the possibility of a heat-reuse system to use excess waste for the structure above the concourse areas.

The New York state NFL team Buffalo Bills announced that the team is working on a new stadium located in Erie, New York. The proposal of the construction project includes plans for an on-site 75,000 auxiliary technology building. It will include areas for TV broadcasters and a production data center. Currently, details of the data center are not disclosed.

Will cost $1.4 billion

Buffalo Bills’ new stadium, located in Orchard Park, will cost approximately $1.4 billion and will be the third most expensive NFL stadium. $600 million upfront payment will be made by New York state with an additional $250 million over the thirty-year lease. The county will also provide $280 upfront and $120 million over the 30-year lease for repairs and maintenance. The team will invest $550 million with a $900,000 annual rent.

The construction for the 1.35 million square feet is expected to begin in mid-2023 and be completed in 2026. The stadium will have eight to nine levels that will provide 60,000 to 63,000 seats. The stadium will also have a standing-room area, and a party deck, with finishes, amenities, and concourses. Gilbane Turner in association with 34 Group will be responsible for the construction management and Legends Project Development was hired as the project management firm, along with Populous as the designer.

The memorandum of understanding pinpoints the importance of technology and communication systems, along with necessary electronic surveillance and monitoring devices to support a security command center, which requires data processing and storing. The MoU also mentions the possibility of a heat-reuse system within the facility, allowing the use of waste heat to be incorporated into the exposed structure above the concourse areas to help provide an improved fan experience.