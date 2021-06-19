Nordic scalable, highly connected, and sustainable data centers provider Bulk Infrastructure achieved OCP Ready certification, administered by the Open Compute Project Foundation. The achievement demonstrates efficient design standards which are capable of supporting the most advanced deployments.

Detailed self-assessment

OCP’s certification process uses a detailed self-assessment, which is reviewed by OCP. The organization’s evaluation includes facility design aspects including access, white space, electrical, cooling, cabling, and service. The company managed to achieve certification for all three data centers, including Oslo Internet Exchange (OS-IX), Norway Data Center Campus (N01), and Denmark Data Center Campus (DK01).

The company also became the first data center provider that achieved OCP Ready certification in both Norway and Denmark. N01 is also the world’s largest data center campus powered by 100% renewable energy. Rob Elder, Vice President of Data Centers for Bulk said,

“Enterprises, cloud and hyperscale tenants are looking more toward open hardware designs to support higher density workloads to meet demanding cloud migration, AI, research and other high-performance needs. This designation reinforces our commitment to state-of-the-art facilities powered by 100% renewable energy.”

